5 feuds for Bron Breakker on SmackDown following signing

Bron Breakker has officially signed to Friday Night SmackDown. The current NXT Tag Team Champion was revealed as the blue brand’s newest signing by General Manager Nick Aldis. Breakker’s in-ring debut for the blue brand is scheduled to air next week.

It is worth mentioning that WWE has already taped the February 23, 2024, episode of SmackDown. This is because superstars and crew will be in Perth, Australia, for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next week. A Press Event is scheduled for next Friday as well.

With Bron Breakker now exclusive to WWE SmackDown, let’s explore five potential feuds for the former multi-time NXT Champion:

#5. Austin Theory needs a convincing heel program

Austin Theory has not had a solid program since he dropped the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio. The former Money in the Bank winner is currently paired with Grayson Waller on SmackDown. With that being said, fans want Theory to turn babyface to have a fresh start on the blue brand.

Triple H could possibly book a feud between Theory and Bron Breakker to the benefit of both men. Breakker could familiarize himself with the main roster by working with Theory, who may get a convincing heel run out or a potential feud with the former champion.

#4. Sheamus could make his in-ring comeback against Bron Breakker

Sheamus has not appeared on SmackDown in months. The Celtic Warrior was last seen in action on the August 18, 2023, episode of the blue brand. Sheamus gave Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, his farewell WWE match that night. He has yet to return from his injury.

The former leader of The Brawling Brutes continues to drop cryptic posts on social media as they pertain to his in-ring future. A feud with Breakker would be a great way to re-introduce The Celtic Warrior to the WWE ring.

#3. AJ Styles needs a solid babyface opponent

AJ Styles has completely changed his ways following his return from storyline injury. The Phenomenal One continues to display violent tendencies in his interaction with fellow superstars. He even slapped close friend and fellow O.C. member Karl Anderson across the face this week on SmackDown.

This tweener gimmick needs a babyface to work with, and Bron Breakker seems to be the perfect opponent at this time. This potential feud could be a modern-day classic if booked right. Additionally, Breakker will learn a lot by sharing the ring with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

#2. Randy Orton is a veteran of this business

Randy Orton has been with WWE for the past 20+ years. The Viper is considered one of the Greatest of All Time by many fans. His accolades and accomplishments speak for themselves. Orton is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer and one of the very best to lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

His next PLE destination will see him partake in the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match next Saturday. The Legend Killer could enter into a feud with Bron Breakker after the premium live event. Who knows, the duo might end up competing against each other at WrestleMania XL.

#1. Roman Reigns could be the biggest feud for the former NXT Champion

Many fans saw some similarities between Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns during the former’s run as the NXT Champion. For starters, both men were handpicked to be the face of the men’s division. Then, there is the Spear finisher. Finally, both men seem to be influenced by Paul Heyman.

WWE has repeatedly teased Breakker as the next Paul Heyman Guy. If there is any takeaway from their interaction, it is that Heyman will be the major cause of the rumored feud between Breakker and The Tribal Chief.

