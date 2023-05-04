“Book it Triple H” - Fans excited after non-WWE megastar targets Roman Reigns in now-deleted tweets

The wrestling world seems convinced of who Roman Reigns' next opponent should be. The person in question is UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

The Notorious One recently took to Twitter to take multiple shots at the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He claimed to be the real double champion and could easily take out Roman Reigns.

In a now-deleted tweet, the UFC veteran called The Tribal Chief a 'wannabe.' Following the tweet, members of the wrestling world reacted by claiming that they wanted to see McGregor challenge Roman Reigns for the title.

Some also believed that he could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns vs Connor McGregor Roman Reigns vs Connor McGregor @WWERomanReigns make It happen tribal chief. twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…Roman Reigns vs Connor McGregor @WWERomanReigns make It happen tribal chief.

connor goebel @goebsy_goebel Give me Roman Reigns vs Conor Mcgregor. Conor is the one to take the titles off Roman Give me Roman Reigns vs Conor Mcgregor. Conor is the one to take the titles off Roman

litty @LittyPri @TheNotoriousMMA @WWE That’s it, Connor mcgregor will be the one to end Roman reigns double champ run @TheNotoriousMMA @WWE That’s it, Connor mcgregor will be the one to end Roman reigns double champ run

Some fans came to the defense of Reigns, mentioning that McGregor was unable to hold on to his titles for as long as The Tribal Chief.

#WWE twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… I don't think Connor McGregor's title reign was near 1000 days. Roman clears 🤷‍♂️ I don't think Connor McGregor's title reign was near 1000 days. Roman clears 🤷‍♂️#WWE twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

"I unironically want Roman Reign vs Connor McGregor just to see that MMA n**** get pinned worldwide 😂," a fan tweeted.

It is to be noted that both Reigns and McGregor had a little back-and-forth back in the day. The Notorious One claimed he would make quick work of all WWE Superstars. The Tribal Chief responded by calling the UFC star a small person.

"Your the size of my leg. Shut up," Roman Reigns tweeted.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. Your the size of my leg. Shut up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Your the size of my leg. Shut up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

WWE veteran claims that Roman Reigns and Pual Heyman could have split during the draft

This past week was the official WWE Draft. The Tribal Chief was the overall number one draft pick, along with his 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

Several stars switched brands, including Shinsuke Nakamura, who moved to the red brand. Several champions switched brands, such as Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and Austin Theory.

Several NXT stars, including Indi Hartwell, JD McDonagh, and Grayson Waller, were also called up. WWE veteran Vince Russo was not completely satisfied with the draft. He felt that it would have been better if it was a lottery system like how it was in the past rather than people reading names off of cards.

He wanted to see Reigns and Heyman split up. He was convinced it would be an interesting storyline.

"You really want to build up ratings. Bro, how about Heyman's name is in the lottery. Reigns' name is in the lottery. You don't even know if they're gonna wind up on the same show. I don't understand. Is what I'm talking about rocket science? This is the easiest way to do this bro. You don't do it this way because of your own limitations. So, you make this process very, very confusing," Vince Russo said.

In light of Reigns being drafted to SmackDown, Triple H recently announced a brand-new Heavyweight Championship for the Red Brand.

What was your reaction to Conor McGregor's tweets? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

