"Book it Triple H" - WWE fans believe 43-year-old star will main event WrestleMania 40 for an interesting reason

WWE WrestleMania 40 will be held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7, 2024. Fans think that former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will main event one of the nights for a very interesting reason.

Nakamura is one of the most popular international superstars in WWE. He had proven himself at the highest level, but the creative team hasn’t given him that one final push to become the face of the company.

The Artist came close to the moment at WrestleMania 34 but could not go over AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship. However, fans think that Nakamura could get another chance to win a big one at WrestleMania 40.

Lil Uzi Vert recently sampled Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance theme on The Pink Tape. Many fans fell in love with the new track, and they want him to play The Artist out on the big stage at WrestleMania.

Lil Uzi Vert hails from Philadelphia, the same place where next year’s WrestleMania is going to take place. That could make the creative team’s job easier as they could get the rapper over to have him play Shinsuke Nakamura out for his big match, which could be in the main event.

The company needs to give the Japanese Superstar a top title run before he calls it a day. While many have pointed out that the 43-year-old is too old to become the face of the company at this point, it looks like he is still fit and active enough to do the job for a few years.

Shinsuke Nakamura could win the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

Shinsuke Nakamura competed in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Bronson Reed on RAW. He won the contest to cement a spot in the men’s ladder match for the briefcase.

Following his win, Nakamura spoke to Cathy Kelley backstage. He made it clear that he came to the company to become a world champion.

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using [the] Money in the Bank briefcase," Nakamura said.

The 43-year-old is a former NXT Champion who could win the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 1, 2023. It could turn out to be his ticket to win his first world championship in the company.

Do you want to see Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

