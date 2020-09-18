At AEW All Out, Matt Hardy was involved in a scary spot when he and Sammy Guevara jumped off a platform. The two AEW stars were supposed to land on a set of tables that were put out to break their fall. Unfortunately, Matt Hardy's head missed the table and bounced off the concrete floor. The AEW star couldn't make it to his feet, and the match was paused for a bit. Booker T has come out and spoken about the spot, telling Hardy that he could learn from Chris Jericho.

The match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara eventually ended with Hardy winning. Had Hardy lost, he would have had to leave AEW. The scary spot garnered AEW a lot of flak from fans across the globe and Matt Hardy's wife.

Booker T on Matt Hardy's spot and what he can learn from Chris Jericho

On his recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Matt Hardy's spot from AEW All Out. Booker T also compared Matt Hardy's work to Chris Jericho's and suggested what he could learn from the former AEW World Champion at this age.

“When you’re doing this stuff, it’s as serious as it can possibly be. It’s not a game or anything like that. You putting your life on the line every time you go out and do this stuff. Matt Hardy is 45 years old. You don’t see Chris Jericho jumping off nothing, do you? I just think that kind of stuff is well past Matt Hardy’s capabilities. Not that he can’t go out there and do it, but he gotta understand there’s gonna be a price to pay at 45 doing that stuff as opposed to doing it at 25 and 35. It just is.”

At AEW All Out, Chris Jericho faced Orange Cassidy in AEW's first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match. Chris Jericho lost the match, ending his feud with Cassidy.

On the show, Booker T also took a shot at MMA Legend Daniel Cormier regarding him possibly signing with WWE.

Did you enjoy AEW All Out? What did you think of Matt Hardy's match?