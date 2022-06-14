Booker T says departing WWE star will wrestle for the first time since 2017 "very, very soon"

WWE legend Booker T feels that Paige will be cleared to wrestle and will get back into the ring soon.

Paige recently announced that her contract with WWE will expire on July 7, and the company will not extend it. She teased a return to the ring in her farewell letter, stating that she will likely step into the ring once again.

Booker T was full of praise for the former Divas Champion on the recent Hall of Fame podcast. The Hall of Famer feels that the former NXT Women's Champion will surely get back in the ring because of her love for the business.

"I'm sure she's going to be highly sought-after. Paige is a one of a kind. She really is, she really is one of a kind. Paige is going to be back inside the squared circle very, very soon. I don't have any inside information, I just know how much she loves the business, I know how much her family loves the business, and how connected they are to the love of this game," Booker T said. [1:05:35 - 1:06:30]

Booker T feels that the opinions of doctors may vary, which could be the case for Paige as well.

"I don't think it's too late for Paige [to return to the ring]; sometimes with injuries, one doctor may tell you [that] you can't do it, and then you go to another doctor right across the street and they say, 'You're fine, you're good to go.' I was told this myself." [1:08:10 - 1:08:34]

Booker T cited the examples of Bryan Danielson and John Morrison, who both had neck injuries but recovered and were cleared by WWE doctors.

Paige was not happy about the way WWE treated her in the last few months

The two-time Divas Champion said she didn't like how the company treated her in the last few months as she had asked them about plans for her going forward.

Paige stated that she had asked WWE in November about her re-signing because she did not want to wait till the last minute. However, there was no suitable response. She added that this was one aspect of her impending departure that she did not like.

She also disclosed recently that she had offered to manage Ronda Rousey and be the mouthpiece of the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, her offers were rejected.

It remains to be seen where Paige will next be seen in the pro wrestling industry.

