Brand new faction to be formed at Survivor Series 2023; Drew McIntyre potentially leading the new stable, according to WWE Universe

WWE Survivor Series might end on a shocking note and fans could potentially see Drew McIntyre standing tall with his new faction. Recently, fans reacted to a new report that could potentially change the landscape of the company by forming a new stable with The Scottish Warrior as their leader.

Earlier this month, Drew McIntyre turned on Jey Uso during his title match and aided The Judgment Day. However, he didn't join the villainous group and only accepted Rhea Ripley's offer to help them defeat the All-Star team of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton at Survivor Series.

According to a new report, Gallus and Authors of Pain are set to be at the event. The audience went berserk upon discovering the report and believe that McIntyre will create a new faction with Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) at the event and they could possibly rule Monday Night RAW.

It's an interesting pitch and one that would make sense as to why McIntyre didn't join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if a new faction comes to life in Chicago or if it will only be the beginning for The Scottish Warrior and his potentially new stable.

6-time WWE champion spoke about Drew McIntyre's shocking heel turn

In 2020, Drew McIntyre became the biggest face in the promotion when he Claymore Kicked Brock Lesnar out of the Royal Rumble match and went on to win the whole thing. The Scottish Warrior also carried WWE RAW on his back during the Pandemic Era.

However, McIntyre has been screwed out of opportunities on numerous occasions which led to him finally turning heel after nearly four years. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn shared his thoughts regarding the heel turn. Check it out:

"I mean, if anybody can relate it is me because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns with all of the momentum in the world. It seemed like a lock, you know? It is very hard to come that close to winning a championship, and then have it slip through your fingers. And if you are not careful, it could really play with your head," said Sami Zayn. [49:05 - 49:31]

It will be interesting to see what The Scottish Warrior does next on WWE RAW.

