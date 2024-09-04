Braun Strowman sends five-word message to former WWE Champion following RAW

Just when it looked as though Braun Strowman was out, WWE brought him back in. The Monster Among All Monsters was manhandled by "Big" Bronson Reed last week. But owing to the latter's unfortunate removal from the Intercontinental Title Number One Contender Tournament, Strowman filled in for him and won his bout.

Braun Strowman defeated Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Match this past Monday. He will join "Main Event" Jey Uso, Pete Dunne, and Ilja Dragunov in a Fatal 4-Way bout next week to determine Bron Breakker's new challenger.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Universal Champion boasted his victory by sharing the moment he lifted The Celtic Warrior high up in the air for a chokeslam:

"Ain’t nothin but a peanut!!!!" Braun Strowman wrote.

It is an interesting lineup for Bron Breakker. While Pete Dunne and Ilja Dragunov are both fairly new to the game, it is the latter with whom Breakker has issues with. They fought numerous times in the recent past, upon Breakker's arrival to WWE's flagship show in April 2024.

As for Braun Strowman, he appears to be the one athlete out of the lot who stands as a credible challenger simply on account of his physique. Strowman is also a former World Champion. However, WWE has hinted at a rivalry between the young Steiner and Anoa'i family member Jey Uso. The family history was brought up by both of them after Uso advanced in the tournament.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk says Bron Breakker is "dangerous" because of his lineage

CM Punk was asked to comment on Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker during the recent Fanatics Fest NYC.

The Chicago native was all praise for the 26-year-old. He pointed to the pressure Breakker has on account of his pedigree. At the end of the day, it is a matter of how young stars are capable of handling this pressure. Punk predicted that the IC Champ will do big things down the line:

"I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner. The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure. Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future world champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him."

Since SummerSlam, Bron Breakker defended the IC Title only once, and that was on RAW against the former champion, Sami Zayn. There have been rumblings that his next title defense will be on a bigger stage, possibly at Bad Blood in the State Farm Arena of Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5.

