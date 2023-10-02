Braun Strowman shows off new look amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been absent from TV for a long time. He changed his look before his return following his WWE release in 2021, and it appears he is set for another new look upon his comeback.

Braun Strowman appeared on WWE TV during the Bray Wyatt tribute episode. Former Wyatt Family member Erik Rowan also joined him during the segment. His last match was earlier this year in May when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat The Alpha Academy. The Monster Among Men has since been out due to injury. He underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June.

WWE recently shared a picture of Strowman on their Instagram story. The WWE Superstar is seen clicking a mirror selfie after sweating it in the gym. He looks jacked and is supporting a denser beard.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Braun Strowman showing off a new look

WWE Universe is missing The Monster Among Men inside the squared circle. The Instagram story may be hinting towards a return soon. Looking at the picture, Strowman seems to be in great physical condition. It will be interesting to see whether he goes back to teaming up with Ricochet or returns to annihilate singles competition.

Braun Strowman on stepping inside the WWE ring with Goldberg

Braun Strowman beat Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. He held the Championship for quite some time before being defeated by The Fiend. If Strowman's words are to be believed, during the feud, the two developed a friendship behind the camera.

In an interview with Lilian Garcia, Strowman told how he grew up admiring the former WCW and WWE Superstar when he was only a kid.

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here. We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common. [This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship. It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up." he said

What will be the perfect way for WWE to bring back The Monster Among Men into the limelight after his recovery? Sound off in the comments section below.