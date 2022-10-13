Bray Wyatt's father hints at released superstar joining forces with his son in WWE

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, seemingly hinted via an interesting tweet that a released superstar could join forces with his son in WWE .

Mike Rotunda had two runs in the Stamford-based company. During his first stint in the mid-1980s, Rotunda and his brother-in-law Barry Windham competed as a tag team, U.S. Express. The two also had "Captain" Lou Albano as their manager.

In a recent tweet, Rotunda posted a photo of the U.S. Express in which he and Windham stood behind Albano. Above the image, he placed another modified version of the picture in which his sons, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, stood behind him.

"Revel...", Bray Wyatt's father captioned the picture.

Bray Wyatt recently liked an interesting tweet after his return. Check out the details here.

Bo Dallas is rumored to be returning to join his brother in WWE

Bray Wyatt recently returned to WWE after more than a year of absence. He made his first appearance last Saturday at Extreme Rules after Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins' Fight Pit Match. Since then, several reports have suggested potential allies for the former world champion.

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez recently reported that Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas could also return to the company soon. Some fans took their father's recent tweet as another hint that Dallas would join his brother's new faction in the Stamford-based company. One fan even commented on Rotunda's post, stating that his sons will take over WWE.

Dallas signed with the Stamford-based company in 2008. Over the next 13 years, he won a few titles, including the NXT Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Curtis Axel. However, he was released from his contract in April 2021. The 32-year-old has since stepped away from in-ring competition.

Bo Dallas has been romantically linked with former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Check out the details here.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes