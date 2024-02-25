Bray Wyatt's sister pens heartfelt message six months after WWE star's untimely passing

Mika Rotunda shared a message on her social media, about her late brother, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, passed away on August 24, 2023, owing to a heart attack while asleep at his home in Clermont, Florida. He was 36.

Prior to his death, he suffered from an undisclosed illness from February onwards, which rendered it impossible for the former WWE Champion to work his planned program with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

Regarding her brother's unfortunate and shocking passing, Mika Rotunda wrote that she is still in disbelief. Mika also added that not a day goes by that she misses Bray.

"6 months of disbelief. I miss him every moment of every day," wrote Mika Rotunda on Instagram.

Mika Rotunda's Instagram story

As it turns out, Wyatt had been dealing with COVID-19, which had exacerbated a pre-existing heart condition. He was hospitalized a week before the day he passed away. At the time of his death, he was not wearing the defibrillator that was advised by doctors. Police later found it in his car.

WWE might consider inducting Bray Wyatt into the Hall of Fame later this year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker expresses sadness about Bray Wyatt's demise

When Sportskeeda's Bill Apter spoke to The Undertaker late last year, The Phenom explained the death from a personal and professional standpoint.

What really makes the legend upset is that much like himself, he saw greatness in Bray Wyatt that was barely tapped during his tenure with WWE. The Deadman felt that Bray was only going to become immortal by implementing the things he picked up along the way, in the years to come:

"It's sad in the sense that he died such a young man, on a personal level. But on a professional level, he was just scratching the surface of what I think he was going to be. I think he was going to be really, really special. I mean, he already was. But he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in the industry."

Through Bray Wyatt's first run in WWE, longtime fans of the product saw two incarnations of the wrestler. First, there was the evil cult leader of The Wyatt Family, then came a split personality. As the latter, Wyatt's captivating skill was on display as he portrayed a children's television show host as well as 'The Fiend', a near-invincible monster.

He re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion in October 2022 after being released a year prior and then went on to wrestle, in his sole televised match, against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023. Following Wyatt's passing, The Megastar paid a touching tribute to the former WWE Champion on SmackDown.

Rest in peace to one of the greatest characters in WWE history, Bray Wyatt!