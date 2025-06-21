BREAKING: TNA confirms 4-time champion suffered serious injury on recent WWE show

A former WWE champion recently sustained an injury on the latest episode of NXT. TNA Wrestling has since confirmed that the star will be out of action for an indefinite period.

Elijah (fka Elias) was in action on the June 17, 2025, edition of NXT. The former four-time 24/7 Champion paired up with Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura to face Wes Lee, Trick Williams, and AJ Francis in a six-man tag team action.

The trio of Elijah, Inamura, and Briggs secured a huge victory over their opponents on the black-and-silver brand. However, it was previously reported that the former WWE champion sustained an injury when he performed a top-rope double knee drop to his opponent's chest and braced his landing with his arms, resulting in a triceps tear.

TNA Wrestling has since confirmed that Elijah has indeed suffered a torn left triceps and will be sidelined indefinitely. Commentator Tom Hannifan also revealed that the 37-year-old star had undergone successful surgery and is now on the path to recovery.

"Tuesday on NXT, Elijah has suffered a torn left triceps. After evaluation, Elijah is officially ruled out of action indefinitely as he begins the recovery and rehabilitation process. Updates on his condition will be provided as they become available," Tom Hannifan confirmed this. "We can tell you at this time that Elijah has had successful surgery, and we wish him the best in his road to recovery and his rehabilitation process," he added.

Elijah (fka Elias) reflects on major WWE star's heel turn

John Cena turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber by joining forces with The Rock. The two former WWE World Champions and Travis Scott launched a vicious assault on Cody Rhodes at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, in March.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, TNA star Elijah went off on John Cena's heel turn and commented on his final run in WWE.

"I've been exposing him for years. Everybody hated me for it. All of a sudden, it all makes sense. You know what I mean? Yeah, of course, the WrestleMania [35] moment, that was fantastic, and now John [Cena] all of a sudden, right, for whatever reason, he hates everybody, and it was a big scam—I don't know. I think there's something a little bit deeper going on there. Maybe that will get revealed at some point," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former 24/7 Champion returns to in-ring action in TNA Wrestling after he recovers from injury.

