Bret Hart gives his honest opinion on Stone Cold Steve Austin match going into WWE Hall of Fame

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 02, 2025 07:15 GMT
Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: Stone Cold Steve Austin's and WWE's Instagram handles]
Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: Stone Cold Steve Austin's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE legend Bret Hart recently gave his honest opinion on his WrestleMania 13 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The duo's bout is set to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

This year's WWE Hall of Fame will feature some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. The company recently announced a groundbreaking new Hall of Fame category called Immortal Moment. The first induction will be Bret Hart's legendary match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. The two legends will be present during the April 18, 2025, ceremony.

During a recent edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, Bret Hart gave his honest thoughts on the Hall of Fame induction. The Hitman said he found out about the news a few months ago but didn't believe it until the official announcement came out.

"I found out a few months ago that it was gonna happen, but you know, you never know, it's never going to happen till it happens, so, you know, then I just found out a few days ago like that the announcement came out, and so that kind of verified that it was, in fact, going to happen for me, but it's a big honor."
Hart also mentioned that he was proud of his match against Stone Cold Steve Austin and believed there wasn't a better bout than their clash at WWE WrestleMania 13.

"I'm really quite proud of that, especially that match and the work that I had with Steve Austin, I think it's, you know if you ask me in truth if I thought there was a better match somewhere, I mean I don't think there's been a better match. It was just magic what we did that night." [5:02 - 5:39]
Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin's Hall of Fame announcement

During a recent edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said he did not understand the logic behind the new WWE Hall of Fame category, Immortal Moments.

Russo also wondered if the inductions would include any entertaining moments outside of matches.

"I don't understand the logic behind the moments... I'm just curious. Are they going to be any entertainment moments? Is Steve Austin driving a beer truck into the arena? Is that a moment? Or does the moment have to be a match?"

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Ariel Helwani and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Angana Roy
