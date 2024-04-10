"Brock Lesnar replacement", "The Next Big thing 2.0" - WWE fans want Paul Heyman to become 26-year-old star's advocate on main roster

WWE Universe has called for Paul Heyman to become the manager of the 26-year-old Bron Breakker on his full-time main roster run. The former NXT Champion has been billed as a successor to Brock Lesnar by fans. Wrestling loyalists believe that The Wiseman's management could elevate him to superstardom.

Currently, the 58-year-old veteran serves as the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns and seemingly has no intention to leave The Tribal Chief's side after his major loss at WrestleMania 40. The Hall of Famer also acknowledged The Bloodline member after he broke his silence on losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes.

On last night's NXT episode, Bron Breakker, and Baron Corbin lost their Tag Team Title to Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Since the 26-year-old star has moved to the main roster and signed to the SmackDown roster, he bid farewell to the fans. In his goodbye speech Breakker thanked Shawn Michaels, NXT trainers, and The Lone Wolf.

WWE fans are buzzing about the former NXT Champion as a future main roster star, with some even suggesting he could be the next Brock Lesnar. The wrestling world is itching for Paul Heyman to become Bron Breakker's advocate, creating a dominant force on Friday Night SmackDown. Notably, Heyman mentioned Breakker in his Hall of Fame speech last week.

Taking to their Twitter/X accounts, fans voiced their opinion on Bron Breakker and his potential partnership with The Wiseman.

A fan suggested Bron to don the ''Next Big Thing 2.0'' gimmick, akin to what Brock Lesnar did in 2002. Another fan stated that Breakker was the ''future Paul Heyman guy!''

One fan said that WWE was about to usher in the Breakker-Heyman era. Another member of the WWE Universe suggested that Bron was a natural successor of The Beast Incarnate.

Fans also called for Bron Breakker to receive a massive early push like Brock Lesnar got in the early 2000s.

Triple H provides an update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status

The Beast Incarnate has been on a hiatus since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Following the contest, the 46-year-old raised The American Nightmare's hand and put him over which was shocking for everyone.

Brock Lesnar was slated to return at this year's Royal Rumble, but Janel Grant's disturbing lawsuit against the former CEO Vince McMahon derailed those plans. This led to rumors about several plans being scrapped on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

During WrestleMania XL post-show press conference, Triple H was asked to shed light on the 46-year-old star's status with the company. The Game mentioned that at some point in January 2024, there were plans for the former World Champion's appearance at the Royal Rumble, but plans fell through. The King of Kings cleared the air and revealed that Brock Lesnar wasn't gone from the Stamford-based promotion, he was just home "being Brock."

As of this writing, no signs exist of The Beast Incarnate's in-ring return post-WrestleMania XL. Fans will have to wait and see if Lesnar makes a massive comeback and challenges Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

