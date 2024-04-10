Paul Heyman sends four-word message after Roman Reigns breaks silence 

The Bloodline no longer holds the most coveted prize in WWE. From August 2020, Paul Heyman always carried the belt for Roman Reigns to the ring. In the main event of WrestleMania this past Sunday, Cody Rhodes put the kibosh on The Tribal Chief's reign.

While he hinted at a departure prior to The Showcase of The Immortals, Roman Reigns seems to be training for a comeback. The former champion broke silence earlier today following the loss on social media, claiming that he "mourned" the death of his 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Reigns also added that it is now the first day.

Taking to Instagram, Paul Heyman re-shared The Tribal Chief's message with one of his own:

"Acknowledge your Tribal Chief!"

Check out Heyman's Instagram story here.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged The Tribal Chief after winning the title, stating that he respects the latter for achieving such an incredible feat in the modern era. Furthermore, the new WWE Champion claimed that the time we live in is the "best era" of all time.

The Rock takes a dig at Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

On the RAW after WrestleMania, it was not Roman Reigns who confronted The American Nightmare, but The Rock.

At WrestleMania Saturday, The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes to give Roman Reigns the upper hand during the latter's title match on Sunday. Their victory made the main event of Night Two contested under "Bloodline Rules." The 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor boasted about getting the last laugh over The American Nightmare, something his cousin was unable to do the following night.

Referring to his personal win over the new champion, The Final Boss reminded Cody that the latter's story is finished with his cousin. However, he declared that their story had now begun. If the long-term plan is for The Rock to face Rhodes and the "Head of the Table" down the line, the opening segment of RAW laid the groundwork for it.

The Rock played a very important role in turning the WWE product into a must-see level thanks to his recurring role on the weekly shows during Road To WrestleMania. If his latest promo on RAW was any indication, it appears The Final Boss is not done with wrestling just yet.

