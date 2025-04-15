Bron Breakker calls out Finn Balor ahead of WrestleMania 41

A WrestleMania 41 victory will see Bron Breakker hit the six-month mark in his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. The second generation Superstar must retain over multiple challengers to hit the milestone, and he seems to be fired up with confidence and dominance. With Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio plotting, Breakker just dismissed any potential title change.

WrestleMania Vegas will see Scott Steiner's nephew defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Balor, Mysterio, and Penta. Breakker and one-half of The Lucha Brothers will be making their 'Mania debuts, while Mysterio is set to work his fourth, and Balor is entering The Showcase of Immortals for the fifth time. Officials have confirmed the Fatal 4 Way for Night Two.

The Dog of WWE is not impressed with The Prince, Dirty Dom, or Zero-Fear, despite recent heated run-ins on RAW. Breakker took to Instagram today continue taunting his WrestleMania 41 challengers. The son of Rick Steiner dismissed any claims on Balor, Mysterio, or Penta having "that dog" in them. Bron included a shot from RAW that shows him standing tall over Finn after Balor vs. Penta ended in a No Contest due to Breakker, Mysterio, and Carlito interfering:

"Heard about a lot of dogs in my life but only ever met one #wrestlemania," Bron Breakker wrote with the photo below.

The Demon of The Judgment Day and The Unpredictable Badass have worked just one singles bout in the past. RAW on March in Brussels saw Breakker retain over Balor after The Judgment Day's interference back-fired, then Penta saved Breakker post-match.

The Judgment Day update for WrestleMania 41

WWE has all current and former members of The Judgment Day booked for Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Sources recently revealed the potential match orders for next weekend, and it was reported that Sunday is scheduled to open with Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship defense against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta was reported as the second planned match for Sunday, followed by the Sin City Street Fight with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

WrestleMania 41 Sunday will be headlined by John Cena vs. Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The reported co-main event of the night, airing before Cena vs. Rhodes, will see Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

