Bron Breakker to face 11-year WWE veteran in first-time-ever match at upcoming event

Bron Breakker did the unthinkable on WWE NXT last week after his match against Von Wagner. The angle led to Breakker getting into a brand new rivalry this Tuesday night.

Von Wagner and Bron Breakker had a hard-hitting contest to cap off last week’s NXT. Breaker had the last laugh as he put down Wagner to secure the win.

However, the former NXT Champion wasn’t done there and proceeded to beat down Wagner even after the match. He crushed Wagner’s head between the steel steps as the show was cut off.

Baron Corbin appeared in the ring on this week’s show to talk about the segment. Vic Joseph announced that Wagner had sustained a "minor skull fracture" as a result of the post-match beatdown.

Corbin initially seemed disgusted by the attack. However, he later broke into a smile and called the post-match events "freakin’ awesome."

His words brought out Bron Breakker, who claimed that he did not intend to get anyone’s approval with his attack. Instead, he looked to end the big man’s career for good.

The two men exchanged some heated words, during which Corbin listed down his achievements in WWE. The former United States Champion told the 25-year-old that he should desire his respect. This led to Bron Breakker challenging Corbin to a match at No Mercy, promising to destroy the 11-year WWE veteran in the same fashion he destroyed Wagner last week.

Corbin responded by claiming that Breakker still had a lot to learn before slapping the young WWE star across the face. This led to a brawl between the two men, leading to security rushing down to separate them.

WWE seems to have a lot of faith in the 25-year-old as he will get another big match against a top star at No Mercy. Baron Corbin could give him a good rub at the upcoming show and further prepare him for a main roster move.

Bron Breakker recently performed in an overseas WWE live show

WWE seems to be high on the 25-year-old star as he got the opportunity to travel to India with the RAW roster. The company hosted the Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, where Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and many top stars featured in some big matches.

Breakker also got a chance to perform in front of the Indian crowd amongst some big names, as he took on the massive Odyssey Jones during the show. The former NXT Champion did not disappoint as he picked up a clean win over his opponent.

Many see Bron Breakker as the future of the company, and it looks like the creative team is working towards making him a top star soon to debut on the main roster.

