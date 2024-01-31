Bron Breakker looks hardly recognizable in recent photo amid WWE main roster speculations

Bron Breakker announced himself on the big stage this past Saturday as he had a strong showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match at WWE's first premium live event of the year. The 26-year-old, however, looked almost unrecognizable in a picture with Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) after the event.

The second-generation superstar entered the multi-man extravaganza at #20 and eliminated multiple top names before being thrown over the top rope by Dominik Mysterio. An irate Breakker then went on to take out JD McDonagh with a Spear before being asked by the referees to leave ringside.

The 26-year-old's performance in his first Rumble match was appreciated by DDP, who posted a picture of himself alongside the rising star. The star, however, looked hardly recognizable in the post due to excessive spray tan.

Booker T believes Bron Breakker needs more time on NXT before moving up to the WWE main roster

Bron Breakker reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match after the former WWE Champion was pulled off from the event. The 26-year-old went on to deliver a great performance, following which he noted that the main roster is his home now.

However, Booker T believes that the former NXT Champion still needs "another six months to a year" on WWE's third brand because he is needed there:

"You know what, man? I say Bron Breakker might need another six months to a year (in NXT). Not that it was because I didn't think he was ready (for the main roster). I thought because NXT needed him more than anything, that's what I would like to see: for Bron Breakker to stick around for a little while longer."

The second-generation superstar teased going after The Judgment Day after his Royal Rumble appearance and even sent a stern message to the heel faction. However, he could likely head to SmackDown as Nick Aldis teased signing the multi-time NXT Champion exclusively to the blue brand during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

