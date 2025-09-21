Bron Breakker nearly gets WWE cancelled; Paul Heyman forced to apologize following Wrestlepalooza

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:01 GMT
Paul Heyman [left] and Bron Breakker [right] [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Paul Heyman [left] and Bron Breakker [right] [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE Wrestlepalooza featured a massive tag team match featuring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed teaming up against a reunited Jimmy and Jey Uso, with LA Knight as a special guest referee. The massive battle ended with Bronson Reed pinning the former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to pick the victory for The Vision.

The Vision made an appearance on the Wrestlepalooza post-show to address their victory when Breakker interacted with one of the fans. The former Intercontinental Champion called out one of the fans as ‘fat’ and ‘disgusting’, which could have gotten him cancelled by the company.

However, to avoid any controversy, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman immediately interrupted Breakker and mentioned that the fan he called out, assuming he was a ‘guy,’ was actually a woman. Heyman later apologised before taking over the conversation in a new direction.

While Heyman did manage to take over the situation immediately when it was set to escalate, it is still uncertain whether WWE will take action against the former Intercontinental Champion for his comments. Time will tell what the company has in store for the star next.

What’s next for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in WWE?

After their massive victory against The Usos, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might have a new target on their radar now. The Usos might move on from the storyline to begin a feud with LA Knight after the latter engaged in an argument with Jey during the match.

With the leader of the Vision, Seth Rollins, seemingly set for the Crown Jewel Championship now, Breaker and Reed could accompany him to glory yet again, helping him add another title to his set of accolades and add more dominance and power to the faction. Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for Rollins, Breaker, and Reed next.

