Bron Breakker reveals his reason for attacking Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker took out Seth Rollins with a spear in a shocking act of betrayal last week on Monday Night RAW. The actual reason why the former WWE Intercontinental Champion did so has now been revealed.Seth Rollins raised many eyebrows during the opening segment of the October 13 edition of the red brand when he stated that he did not need The Vision to be successful. The Visionary had a rough ending to the night as he was hit by Breakker's spear, followed by Bronson Reed's Tsunami. Paul Heyman also aligned himself with the two Brons.After taking out Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker left the ring with the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE recently shared a video of the 27-year-old from the show, with the title on his shoulder.Speaking into the camera, Breakker disclosed his motivation behind taking out The Vision's leader. The RAW star opined that there could only be one main man, and it was him, not Seth Rollins.&quot;There can only be one… Simple as that. I am the one,&quot; he said.You can check out Breakker's comments in the X/Twitter post below:Wrestling veteran shared another potential reason behind Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turning on Seth RollinsFormer WWE head writer Vince Russo shared an intriguing reason that might have led to The Vision's implosion much earlier than anticipated by many fans.Speaking on a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, the wrestling veteran noted that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel because they had no opponents. Russo added that after the shocking betrayal, The Visionary now had two strong rivals in the form of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.&quot;That match happened because neither guy [Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes] had an opponent. So, now that the match is over, here's Seth with the belt and no opponent. Why does he have no opponent? Because they haven't built an opponent. That's what the creative is supposed to do... Guess what, Coach? Now, Seth Rollins has two opponents. That's exactly why they cut that thing short,&quot; Russo said.Seth Rollins is reportedly injured and is likely to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship very soon. After taking out The Visionary, Bron Breakker would be hoping to get his hands on his former stablemate's title.