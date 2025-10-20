Bron Breakker's uncle makes bold claim following RAW betrayal

Bron Breakker sent shockwaves into the wrestling world when he took out Seth Rollins with a spear last week on WWE RAW. His real-life uncle, Scott Steiner, recently made a bold claim about the 27-year-old and his tag team partner, &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed.On the October 13 edition of the red brand, The Visionary's stablemates turned on him and took him out. Even Paul Heyman decided to side with Brons instead of the World Heavyweight Champion. The attack was reportedly carried out to write Rollins off television so he could deal with the injury he sustained during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.WWE recently posted a dedicated YouTube video highlighting Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's dominance. The wrestling promotion shared a link to the video, asking who can stop the two. WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner responded with a tweet insinuating that the duo was unstoppable.&quot;This is an unstoppable force,&quot; Steiner wrote. You can check out his tweet below:Bron Breakker's father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. The Steiner Brothers wrestled as a duo in several promotions and won the tag team title almost everywhere they competed.Wrestling veteran calls for WWE to bring back The Steiner Brothers to help Bron BreakkerWWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently suggested that the Stamford-based promotion could have The Steiner Brothers show up on RAW to advise Bron Breakker.Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former SmackDown General Manager noted that he wished WWE would bring back The Steiner Brothers, especially Rick, to guide Bron Breakker. Long opined that using the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's family in a storyline would be great.&quot;I wish they would involve them [The Steiner Brothers] more, you know, bring them to TVs and different little things with him, you know, and especially his father, you know what I mean? Maybe he needs some advice, or maybe he needs a little. Maybe he's getting a little out of hand, and now they bring Rick in to talk. Hey, come on, you know, settle down, you know, show him how this works, you know what I mean? So, I don't know why they don't add more family to it. I think family is real to me.&quot; Long said.Breakker and Reed just took out the World Heavyweight Champion. With Paul Heyman by their side, it will be intriguing to witness what the future holds for the two stars.