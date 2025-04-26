Bron Breakker says he wants to Spear the soul out of 33-year-old celebrity in WWE

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has now found a new major alliance after his WrestleMania 41 loss. Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion recently revealed which celebrity he would like to target with the Spear.

The Unpredictable Badass lost the Intercontinental Title at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025. Dominik Mysterio defeated Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal-Four Way Match to become the new champion. On RAW after 'Mania, The Dog of WWE joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, brutally attacking Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

During his appearance on Gorilla Position: Beyond the Ring, Bron Breakker was asked about potentially delivering his finisher to other celebrities, following his vicious Spear to internet personality IShowSpeed in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. In response, the former NXT Champion identified Travis Scott as a celebrity he would like to target with his devastating move.

"[Any other celebrities you'd love to Spear the soul out of?] I believe Travis Scott; I believe we owe him one, don't we? So, whenever he decides to come back, he probably won't, now that I've said something. He's going to get it," Breakker said. [From 09:46 to 10:04]

Watch the full episode below:

Bron Breakker comments on potential one-on-one match with a WWE legend

John Cena became a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship following an assist from Travis Scott on Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the same interview, Bron Breakker confirmed that he hadn't heard anything from the creative team about potentially facing John Cena during the latter's Farewell Tour.

"No [there has not been any talk of Bron Breakker vs. John Cena in 2025], not to my knowledge. I haven't heard anything about that [from the company's creative]. I don't know if it will happen. I have no idea," he said.

Only time will tell if The Unpredictable Badass goes one-on-one with The Franchise Player.

