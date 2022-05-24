"He's intense"- Bron Breakker opens up on former WWE Tag Team Champion 

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently talked about his uncle and Hall of Famer Scott Steiner and the impact he has had on his career.

Steiner was an iconic figure in the WWE in the early 90s and 2000s and often teamed up with his brother Rick Steiner. The two-time tag team champion was also associated with IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) following his first departure from the company.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker debuted on NXT 2.0 in September last year and has won the NXT Championship twice. He is currently feuding with Joe Gacy, who a few weeks ago, had mysterious hooded figures assault the NXT Champion. This resulted in Breakker being stretchered out of the arena.

During a recent interaction with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the reigning NXT Champion spoke about the influence of The Steiner Brothers on his career. The 24-year-old further that while his uncle was intense, he had fond childhood memories with him.

“He's [Scott Steiner] intense too. They're both intense, but they were both fun too. They were hard on us and strict and stuff like that. But we also had a good time and doing stuff like we'd go ride four-wheelers in the lake bed or you know, just we were always outside. We were never an inside family, I think by any means," Breakker said. [26:24 - 27:10]

Bron Breakker cites Fit Finlay as the 'Yoda of Wrestling'

During his time at the performance center, the second-generation star was trained by Fit Finlay amongst other veterans.

In the same interaction on the Out of Character podcast, the NXT Superstar cited Finlay as the 'Yoda of wrestling' with his expansive knowledge and experience in the industry.

"Yeah man. I love Fit [Finlay]. He's awesome. I love showing up to work every day. It's so much fun. We get after it every day. Every single day we get after it, like a hundred percent effort from start to finish," Bron said. "Fit knows everything. We learn so much from him everyday. It's unbelievable, his mind. He's like Yoda of wrestling, you know."

Last week on NXT 2.0, Gacy raised the stakes for their match at In Your House with a stipulation that Breakker would lose the championship in case of disqualification. It was later accepted by the champion.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Bron Breakker as he continues to make a name for himself in WWE.

