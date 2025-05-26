Bron Breakker sends 1-word message after Seth Rollins adds Bronson Reed to Paul Heyman faction

Seth Rollins added Bronson Reed to Paul Heyman's faction at Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, Bron Breakker has sent a one-word message.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins teamed up to face the team of Sami Zayn and CM Punk. Both teams put on a tough fight. However, in the end, Bronson Reed made his return and attacked CM Punk, which allowed the heels to pick up the win. Following the match, it was clear that this was part of Seth's plan, as Reed had joined Paul Heyman's faction.

Now, Breakker has taken to social media to send a one-word message following Bronson Reed's addition to this group.

"Complete," he wrote.

Check out his post here:

Eric Bischoff makes a bold prediction regarding Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu

Right from his days at NXT, it was clear that Bron Breakker was prepped for success in the WWE. Despite his massive size and frame, Breaker moves quickly and is quite athletic in the ring.

After dominating NXT, he moved to the main roster, where he quickly captured the Intercontinental Championship. After losing the Intercontinental Championship, Breakker has joined Paul Heyman's faction along with Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed. Based on his recent booking, it's clear that Breakker is on the verge of becoming a major star in the WWE, and even Eric Bischoff seems to think so.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff named Fatu and Breakker as two guys who would be among the biggest stars in the WWE by next year.

"Yeah I think he's I think he's going to be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. I said that three months ago you asked me 'What do you think of Jacob Fatu?' I said 'He's going to be the guy just wait.' Feel the same way about Bron Breakker by the way. He's going to be right there with him the next generation of superstars right before your very eyes. They're right there. Are they ready? Probably not. They don't have the equity built up yet, that just takes time and exposure but man there's, both of them are on their way."

It will be interesting to see if Eric Bischoff's prediction about Breakker and Jacob Fatu will come true.

