"It's such a great honor" - Bron Breakker opens up on The Steiner Brothers entering the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker recently shared his thoughts on his father and uncle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The Steiner Brothers were immortalized this Friday Night in the hallowed halls. Bron Breakker inducted Rick and Scott Steiner, his father and uncle, respectively. During their speech, the legendary tag team emphasized the importance of family.

Breakker spoke with Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview. He mentioned that it was exciting to be part of the WrestleMania weekend extravaganza, especially with his father and uncle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former NXT Champion stated that he felt good, and it was the start of a great weekend:

"I'm excited, man. It's such a great honor for my family to be here and be part of this event and WWE. It's just a really cool feeling and we're excited. It's been a super fun weekend this far and we're just at it." (from 0:50 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Bron Breakker shared some memories of his father and uncle during the Hall of Fame ceremony

During The Hall of Fame ceremony, Bron Breakker mentioned that the Steiner Brothers had always been there for the family. He thanked his father and uncle for laying the blueprint he followed in NXT to win his first championship in the promotion.

Breakker put them over as the greatest tag team of all time and closed out his speech. The star will be in action at NXT Stand and Deliver this Saturday, where he will look to win the NXT Championship back from current titleholder Dolph Ziggler.

