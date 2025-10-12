Bronson Reed beats Roman Reigns: Subtle shots fired at Seth Rollins by Jackie Redmond

At WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, Roman Reigns suffered a historic defeat to Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. After the show, Jackie Redmond fired some subtle shots at Seth Rollins, who ended the event by getting the monkey off his back.

Ad

Reed became just the second WWE Superstar to pin Reigns in a one-on-one match since 2020. He needed some help from Bron Breakker, but it was a mistake by Jey Uso that gave "Big" Bronson that opportunity to beat The Tribal Chief.

On the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Redmond gave The Tribal Thief his flowers, putting him in the upper echelon of the main roster. She even made a point of saying that Reed did something that Rollins hasn't done.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think we are reacting properly. This is a massive victory for Bronson Reed. This catapulted him into the upper echelon of WWE stars on the roster. If you are not taking Bronson Reed seriously as a threat, then you are ridiculous. This is a pivotal moment for him. Honestly, I kind of look at it like he did something almost nobody has been able to do yet, including the leader of his own group," Redmond said.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Bronson Reed is just the second person, after Cody Rhodes, to beat Roman Reigns in the past five years in one-on-one action. Reigns has been nearly unstoppable as The Tribal Chief, a character Seth Rollins hasn't beaten. Rollins has two pinfall wins over Reigns in his career, but both came before 2020.

Big E thinks Bronson Reed should get title shot after win over Roman Reigns

Following Jackie Redmond's comments about Bronson Reed, Big E followed it up by suggesting a possible world title shot for the big Australian. The former WWE Champion believes a win over Roman Reigns should give "Big" Bronson the right to be the number one contender for a world title.

Ad

"I think he essentially has the golden ticket. If you pin Roman Reigns, if he wants a world title shot tomorrow, he should be able to have that. He should be able to skip the line. It means that much," Big E said.

It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman will reward Reed for beating Reigns. Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, and it would be hard to see him defend the title against someone from The Vision.

Ad

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More