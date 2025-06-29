Bronson Reed threatens to "choke" popular WWE star on RAW

Bronson Reed has threatened to choke a major WWE star on RAW following Night of Champions 2025. The former North American Champion interfered in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk at the PLE last night in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker got involved in the title match at Night of Champions, but it did not go as planned. Penta and Sami Zayn made the save, and John Cena also planted Reed with a massive Attitude Adjustment during the match last night.

The 36-year-old took to his Instagram story today and threatened to choke Penta after the former AEW star helped ruin his faction's plans during the Night of Champions main event. You can check out Reed's message on Instagram by clicking here.

"Is Bronson Reed gonna have to choke a b****?" wrote the former champion.

Reed participated in the King of the Ring Tournament but was eliminated in the first round. Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the tournament at Night of Champions and has earned a shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Vince Russo claims WWE needs to give Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker a tag team name

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that the promotion needed to give Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed a tag team name on RAW.

Reed and Breakker are scheduled to battle Penta and Sami Zayn in a tag team match during tomorrow night's show. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the company needed to give Reed and Breakker a tag team name to go along with their matching gear.

"My thing with this is, why are they coming out in black gear? Give them some kind of a gimmick, give them some kind of a name. They shouldn’t just be coming out in matching black gear." [From 56:27 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The promotion teased a major announcement for tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW earlier today on social media. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for fans on the first episode of the red brand following Night of Champions.

