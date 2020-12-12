It was recently revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is set to send a few main roster stars to the Performance Center to train and improve their in-ring skills. The likes of Keith Lee, Dio Maddin, Dabbo Kato, Omos - AJ Styles' bodyguard, and Otis are the Superstars reportedly set to train in the Performance Center.

Now, another report claims that WWE RAW and SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard has complained to Vince McMahon and "buries" the way NXT trains Superstars.

Bruce Prichard "buries" NXT training to Vince McMahon

A report by Ringside News has claimed that Bruce Prichard is not happy with the way NXT trains their Superstars and has told the same to Vince McMahon.

"Ringside News has learned that Bruce Prichard is not a fan of NXT’s training. He will “bury the way NXT trains talent” directly to Vince McMahon. This is one of the only voices Vince McMahon hears since there are no live fans. We were additionally told that Kevin Dunn is also a big influence on Vince McMahon’s opinion as he relays information via headsets and in their meetings. Vince McMahon continues to live in his own bubble, and it’s a daunting task to penetrate it with information."

All five Superstars who were reportedly sent to re-train at the Performance Center have either trained or wrestled in NXT.

Keith Lee joined WWE in 2018 and was added to the NXT roster, becoming the North American and NXT Champion earlier this year before being moved to the main roster. It seems that Vince McMahon is a fan of Lee, who gave the RAW Superstar a passionate speech backstage after Lee's RAW debut.

Dio Maddin was signed by WWE in 2016 as a wrestler, but he became a commentator in 2019 and even commentated on RAW on a couple of occasions. He returned to the ring once again as part of RETRIBUTION. Dabba-Kato and Jordan Omogbehin both rose to prominence in WWE as part of RAW Underground, with the latter rebranded as AJ Styles' bodyguard recently.

Vince McMahon, meanwhile, seems to be a big fan of Otis according to various reports and the reason for him to be asked to train in the Performance Center is to make him safter in the ring.