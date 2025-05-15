Bubba Ray Dudley wants to punch WWE star in the face

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 15, 2025 03:29 GMT
Bubba Ray Dudley (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Bubba Ray Dudley (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Bubba Ray Dudley is unhappy with a WWE Superstar after what happened at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He recently shared his thoughts on the post-show angle involving John Cena and R-Truth.

The Cenation Leader successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, thanks to R-Truth for causing interference.

R-Truth has had a hard time accepting his childhood hero's heel turn. During the post-show press conference, the former 24/7 champion rubbed John Cena the wrong way and faced the consequences. The Franchise Player put Truth with an Attitude Adjustment through a table, setting up a feud.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray called out WWE for repetitive booking and expressed his disappointment with the angle, stating that he would have punched John Cena in the face.

“It sounded like somebody knocked over an ashtray. I didn’t feel bad for Ron Killings afterward. What John did—I’ve seen it a hundred times. I want to feel something. I want to be so emotionally invested in that moment that I want to punch John Cena in the face for what he did," he said. (H/T - eWrestlingnews)

Will John Cena be at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025?

John Cena is currently advertised for Saturday Night's Main Event, which all but confirms that he will compete on the show.

As of this writing, there is no word on who will challenge The Cenation Leader. However, all signs point to R-Truth being next in line to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

With the upcoming marquee show less than 10 days away, it will be interesting to see if Cena will appear on SmackDown this week to make the rumored clash official.

Elsewhere on the card, Logan Paul will challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

After wreaking havoc on RAW for weeks, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins will face an uphill battle against CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

