Cancelled plans revealed for Seth Rollins' title reign following shoulder injury (Exclusive)

WWE shocked the viewers following Monday Night RAW in Perth as the show ended with The Brons turning on Seth Rollins and disbanding The Vision as we know it. Bron Breakker speared Seth in the middle of the ring before Bronson Reed hit him with a Tsunami.
It was later revealed that the segment had been fast-tracked due to an injury suffered by Rollins during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. It wasn't planned for any time soon, but Seth's injury, which has forced him to undergo surgery, leading to him being stripped of the title, forced WWE's creative team to speed up The Vision's breakup.
During an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling journalist Bill Apter revealed the now-canceled plans for Seth Rollins and his title reign. He said that Seth's injury is legit and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion would've defended his title against The Brons had he not gotten injured.
"I think it's definitely a legit injury. I definitely do because they had a lot of plans for Seth Rollins to move forward with that title and probably defend it against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the Brons. But that's not going to happen right now. That'll happen down the line." Apter said.
On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced that Seth Rollins had been stripped of his championship. He scheduled a Battle Royal for the main event, the winner of which would face CM Punk for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Battle Royal was won by Jey Uso, after he eliminated his brother Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Dominik Mysterio at the end to secure a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.
