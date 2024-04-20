Chad Gable claims he is already a champion following WWE RAW attack

Monday's WWE RAW saw Chad Gable pull off a shocking heel turn. The Alpha Academy leader has just made a bold statement after receiving a title shot.

Gable failed to defeat Sami Zayn for his Intercontinental Championship on Monday night, in what was Sami's first challenge since capturing the title from GUNTHER at WrestleMania XL. Gable then turned heel, attacking Zayn right in front of his family. The Olympic wrestler later broke his silence on the heel turn and is not shy about being on a chase for Zayn's championship.

The former Shorty G took to X today to declare that he is already a champion - a champion of righteousness, that is. He included photos from Wednesday's non-televised live event in Birmingham, UK, where he participated in a Fatal 4 Way for the Intercontinental Championship, which also included GUNTHER, Finn Balor, and the winner, Zayn.

"A champion of righteousness," Chad Gable wrote with the photos below.

The company has not announced if or when the next Gable vs. Zayn match will take place and whether the title will be on the line. Monday's match was the first-ever singles bout between Gable and Zayn.

Possible major WWE storyline in the works

Chad Gable turned heel on WWE RAW this week as he snapped on Sami Zayn, who had just retained the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of the show.

Alpha Academy is still a faction with Gable, Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. Maxxine previously teased a heel turn with Gable, but there's been no confirmation on plans for the faction now that Gable is a villain.

There are now rumors that Gable could link up with The Creed Brothers to form a new heel faction. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed have recent WWE Main Event wins, but their last RAW win came on December 4.

It remains to be seen what WWE would do with Ivy Nile if Gable and The Creeds link up to form a heel group. The Creed Bothers actually defeated Alpha Academy in their official red brand debuts on October 30 of last year.

