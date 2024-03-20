Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and more WWE Superstars react to CM Punk's heartwarming message to wife AJ Lee

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently sent a heartwarming message to his wife, AJ Lee, on her birthday.

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW in Chicago. The 45-year-old is currently out of in-ring action due to a triceps injury he picked up during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Second City Saint had to undergo surgery.

While nursing his injury, The Best in the World took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to his wife, AJ Lee, who turned 37 on March 19, 2023.

The birthday message caught the attention of many people associated with the wrestling business. Several WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Cora Jade, Roxxane Perez, and more commented on the post. AEW star Danhausen also left a comment on Punk's Instagram update.

Screengrab of reactions to CM Punk's Instagram update

WWE Hall of Famer claims Cora Jade reminds him of AJ Lee

Cora Jade made her much-anticipated return from injury at WWE NXT Deadline after almost five months on the sidelines. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old suffered another setback during her singles match against Lyra Valkyria at a live event at Dade City Armory in Florida on January 12, as she tore her ACL.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, former World Champion Booker T praised Cora Jade for her ability to stand out from the rest. The 58-year-old claimed that her unapologetic demeanor reminded him of AJ Lee:

“The thing with Cora is you could tell she’s a star. She’s going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there’s something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. [Jade is an] ‘I’m going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’ type of girl," he said.

Booker T further revealed that Jade had always been one of his favorites:

“So, I’m glad Cora’s back, because she’s always been one of my favorites. Of course, everybody needs to work on certain things. I can’t wait to get her under my tutelage a little bit, get her on a film study one day, and work with her. She does a lot of things so well, but there’s always certain things you can work on.”

Expand Tweet

Following her ACL tear in January, Cora Jade underwent surgery and is expected to return in seven to eight months from the date of surgery. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for her following her return to in-ring action.

Poll : Do you think AJ Lee will make a comeback to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion