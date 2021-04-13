Charlotte Flair proves to be deciding factor in WrestleMania 37 rematch on RAW

Charlotte Flair made a huge splash on her RAW return as The Queen interfered in the RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley.

On Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Rhea Ripley created history by dethroning Asuka to become the new RAW Women's Championship. During this week's episode of the red brand, Ripley defended the title against The Empress of Tomorrow in a WrestleMania rematch.

While the match was nowhere near as great as their encounter from the Show Of Shows, it was an intense bout and had its share of special moments.

However, the match ended in disqualification after Charlotte Flair interfered and attacked both women.

The Queen made her return on this week's RAW and made it clear that she was not happy being forced to sit out this year's WrestleMania.

Charlotte took out both Ripley and Asuka and then mocked the current RAW Women's Champion before making her exit.

The match may have ended in DQ, thanks to @MsCharlotteWWE, but STILL the #WWERaw Women's Champion: @RheaRipley_WWE! pic.twitter.com/N3D84eipH9 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 13, 2021

Why was Charlotte Flair missing from WWE?

Last month, Charlotte Flair was taken off WWE television after former WWE Superstar and The Queen's fiancee, Andrade, revealed that a WWE doctor medically suspended her after it was assumed that she was pregnant.

Andrade and Charlotte later found out that this was not the case as the pregnancy results came out negative. It was later revealed by The Queen that she was in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Flair was initially supposed to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 but after she got contracted with the virus and the plans were nixed.

On this week's RAW, Charlotte returned to WWE before the Women's Championship rematch. She cut a scathing promo against Asuka, Ripley, and the WWE Universe and cemented her status as a heel.

She said that it wasn't her fault that she missed WrestleMania and said that the WWE Universe has to blame themselves for missing the opportunity to see her perform at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Now that Charlotte Flair has returned, it looks like she will be added back to the RAW Women's title picture.