Charlotte Flair provides update 60 days after last WWE match

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been out of action since December 2023 due to a knee injury. However, The Queen is working hard to get back to the ring and be medically cleared before originally expected.

Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8 episode of SmackDown, where she lost to Asuka. The 37-year-old underwent surgery on January 4 and quickly got back to training.

The Queen was back home to continue recovery by mid-January. She took to social media to mark one day before she hit the five week post-surgery period. Flair also posted Instagram Stories that had footage of workouts at home and at the Performance Center.

Check out her post below:

"[fist emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] [crown emoji] #5weeks tomorrow," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

An official time frame for Flair's return to action is not known, but there was talk of her missing most of 2024.

The Queen has been spotted at some events as of late, and was backstage for the Royal Rumble on a crutch and a brace.

Charlotte Flair reacts to Andrade El Idolo's big WWE decision

Former AEW star Andrade El Idolo returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble last month. He joined the RAW roster, thanks to General Manager Adam Pearce.

The one-time NXT Champion tweeted "Monday Night #AndRAWde" after exclusively signing to RAW. His wife, Charlotte Flair, simply responded with a T-Rex emoji, reminding everyone that she will also likely be on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

WWE tries to keep real-life couples together, as we've seen in the past several years. Because of this, it's likely that Flair will be sent to RAW once she returns, or perhaps they will end up on SmackDown if anything happens in the Draft.

What is your bold prediction for Charlotte Flair's next five years in pro wrestling? Do you think Flair and Andrade should be put together on TV? Sound off in the comments below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE