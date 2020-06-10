Charlotte Flair reveals how many children she wants to have with Andrade

Charlotte Flair talks about what the future may hold for her and Andrade

Charlotte Flair is a former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion

Andrade and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's relationship with former US Champion Andrade is no secret. The couple has been open about their relationship status and have innumerable posts on social media showing the quality time the two spend with each other.

While speaking to Maria Menounos on her show Better Together with Maria Menounos, The Queen Charlotte Flair talked about her future with fiance Andrade and whether she wants to have children or not.

I was like, ‘Mannie, I want children,’ and he was like ‘OK! I’m ready!’ Yes. He would be. But I just, I don’t know, when’s the right time? Am I selling myself short not trying to reach for bigger things.

Flair then went on to praise Trish Stratus and how she is a role model for The Queen herself:

Of course, I think about it, because of my age. But, being able to face Trish Stratus at Summerslam, and seeing her as a mother of two, and being considered the Greatest of All Time and have the best match on the show, makes me see, you don’t need to worry about when and why and where.

How many children does Charlotte Flair want?

Charlotte Flair also spoke about how many children she would eventually want to have with Andrade. She said that she wants a 'fairytale' and wants it all.

I definitely do [want kids]. I want the whole fairytale. I want three kids. Four Kids. I want all of it. It’s just, I don’t know how. This isn’t just it now, and then I go have kids! I really want to try to be an action figure in a movie, but I don’t know how to write it. (H/t: WrestleZone)

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and was back on Monday Night RAW this week. It is not certain as to what the plan for Flair's future as an NXT competitor is, and if she will be getting a rematch for the Women's Championship or not.

Do you think The Queen will make a return to NXT or will she stay focused on Monday Night RAW?