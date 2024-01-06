Charlotte Flair's husband publicly reacts to recent health update

Charlotte Flair's husband, former WWE and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, has publicly reacted to his wife's health update.

Asuka battled Charlotte Flair in a singles match on the December 8 edition of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, the match ended in disaster as Charlotte Flair went down with a significant injury. The SmackDown star tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during the match and will be out of action for a significant amount of time. She shared a health update today on social media on her first day out of the hospital.

Flair delivered a heartfelt message following the injury and admitted that she was scared of what was ahead. Her husband Andrade El Idolo took to social media to react to the message with a heart emoji as seen in his post below.

Expand Tweet

El Idolo's tenure at All Elite Wrestling came to an end with his loss to Miro at World's End last month. Before AEW, the veteran was in WWE and captured the NXT Championship and United States Championship during his time with the promotion.

Bill Apter claims Charlotte Flair is the number one female athlete in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Charlotte Flair is the number one female athlete in the company and deserves her new contract extension.

It is not all bad news surrounding Flair at the moment, as The Queen recently inked a historic contract extension with the promotion. On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis told Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long that Flair's new deal likely has made her a part of the exclusive club. Apter stated that Flair deserves it because she is the best female athlete in the company:

"She [Charlotte Flair] deserves everything she gets. When people ask me the number one female athlete in WWE, it's her. Period, the end." (6:37-6:53)

You can check out the video below:

Flair's injury couldn't have come at a worse time as the company is currently on the road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the Flair when she returns to action down the line.

Will you miss Flair on WWE television? Who would you have liked to see her compete against at WrestleMania 40? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.