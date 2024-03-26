Charlotte Flair sends 3-word message to her husband ahead of WWE RAW clash

Charlotte Flair has sent a message to her husband ahead of his matchup tonight on WWE RAW. This week's WWE RAW will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The former AEW star returned to the promotion during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and will be taking on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci tonight on the red brand's show. Flair took to X (formerly Twitter) today to send a message to Andrade ahead of his match tonight.

"Let’s go papi ❤️," she wrote.

The Queen suffered a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus during her match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. Flair's injury came at an unfortunate time, as the popular star will be forced to miss WrestleMania XL next month.

Adam Pearce changes Andrade's match ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a change to Andrade's match ahead of tonight's episode and revealed that he would be facing a different opponent than previously advertised.

The former NXT Champion was originally scheduled to face Ivar of The Viking Raiders tonight but those plans were scrapped due to medical reasons. Pearce revealed that Andrade will now be going up against Imperium's Giovanni Vinci in a singles match. Andrade picked up a victory over Apollo Crews in his last match on the March 4 edition of RAW.

"Alright ladies and gentlemen, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce here. Tonight live from the sold out jam-packed Allstate Arena here in Chicago, with a bit of unfortunate news. Sometimes in our industry you will hear the phrase 'Card subject to change' and today is one of those days. Ivar is medically unable to compete tonight, which means Andrade needs a new opponent. And a new opponent he has in Imperium's Giovanni Vinci," said Adam Pearce. [From 00:01 - 00:23]

You can check out Adam Pearce's announcement in the post below:

Despite the serious injury, Ric Flair believes his daughter will be back in action ahead of the recommended recovery time. Only time will tell when Charlotte Flair will be medically cleared and returns to the squared circle.

