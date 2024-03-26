WWE announces new match for former champion just hours before RAW

WWE has announced a new matchup for tonight's edition of RAW after scrapping a match ahead of the show. This week's edition of the red brand will feature the return of CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago.

Andrade El Idolo made his WWE return during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January. He hasn't been used much since then and has not wrestled a match since his victory over Apollo Crews three weeks ago on RAW. The promotion advertised a match between Andrade and Ivar of The Viking Raiders but it has been scrapped due to a medical reason. WWE shared a video featuring RAW GM Adam Pearce today on social media and he announced that the former NXT Champion will now be taking on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci tonight on the red brand.

"Alright ladies and gentlemen, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce here. Tonight live from the sold out jam-packed Allstate Arena here in Chicago, with a bit of unfortunate news. Sometimes in our industry you will hear the phrase 'Card subject to change' and today is one of those days. Ivar is medically unable to compete tonight, which means Andrade needs a new opponent. And a new opponent he has in Imperium's Giovanni Vinci," said Adam Pearce. [From 00:01 - 00:23]

You can watch the tweet with the announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo predicts new role for WWE RAW star

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has predicted a new role for a RAW star. Sami Zayn won a Gauntlet match in recent weeks to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania, even though many fans were hoping to see Chad Gable get the opportunity.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo commented on Chad Gable telling Sami Zayn that he could not defeat Gunther at WrestleMania on a recent edition of the red brand. Russo suggested that Gable could serve as Zayn's coach for the match against The Ring General.

"Gable may be coaching Sami Zayn. It seems to me that's where they're going now. That's what it looks like, Chris, cause he's telling him 'you can't beat Gunther' blah blah, he went toe to toe with Gunther." (33:19 - 33:34)

You can check out the video below:

Andrade is married to Charlotte Flair in real life. Charlotte Flair will be forced to miss this year's WWE WrestleMania after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus in a match against Asuka last December.