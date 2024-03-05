Charlotte Flair sends message to Paul Heyman ahead of WWE RAW

WWE announced today that Paul Heyman is the official headliner for the Hall of Fame 2024 Class. The wrestling world continues to react and now Charlotte Flair has weighed in.

The Queen is currently on the shelf with an injury, but that wasn't enough to stop her from honoring The Wise Man, who has assisted her while she climbs the ranks of the Stamford-based company. Flair has proclaimed herself a Paul Heyman Girl in the past.

Charlotte took to X (formerly Twitter) today to publicly issue a congratulatory message to Heyman. The final Divas Champion applauded the former ECW boss on his headlining The Hall of Fame induction.

"Congratulations @HeymanHustle [heart emoji] [clapping hands emoji x 4]," she wrote.

Heyman has not publicly responded to Charlotte as of this writing, although he has been busy liking and reacting to many of the social media tributes that have been pouring in today. The wrestling legend has received dozens of public messages just from people in the industry, along with thousands more from fans.

ECW Original praises Paul Heyman following WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Paul Heyman is being inducted into the 2024 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame for numerous reasons considering his legendary career, but his main claim to fame may be Extreme Championship Wrestling.

The Wise Man turned ECW into a historic part of the pro wrestling business, despite the controversies and various issues surrounding it. Tommy Dreamer was a key part of the promotion, in the ring and behind the scenes, and he has a storied past with Heyman.

The Innovator of Violence had major praise for Heyman on X (formerly Twitter) today. The current TNA producer congratulated his former employer and said the induction is well deserved.

"Congratulations @HeymanHustle entire career made a mark wherever he went Florida,Continental,Memphis,AWA,WCW,ECW WWE. He changed the industry. He is great at everything he has ever done in the wrestling business. Well deserved," Dreamer wrote.

The company has not yet announced who will induct The Advocate as of this writing. The rumor mill is fueling speculation on everyone from CM Punk to Brock Lesnar, but many want to see Dreamer send Heyman into the Hall of Fame.

