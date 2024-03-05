Paul Heyman mocks WWE employee ahead of RAW

WWE announced today that Paul Heyman will be the headliner of the 2024 Hall of Fame class. The wrestling pioneer has just reacted to a congratulatory message with a fitting remark.

The Wise Man has received numerous comments from fans and colleagues today. The person who made the aforementioned message is an on-air personality who often gets heat from the WWE Universe - Sam Roberts.

Roberts took to his Instagram Stories today to post a throwback photo with the member of The Bloodline. He congratulated Heyman on the Hall of Fame induction and commented on how The Advocate supported him years before he was hired by the company.

"Mazel to a guy who propped me up from the VERY beginning. Whether he would admit it or not... The HOFer & GOAT - @paulheyman," Roberts wrote.

Heyman re-posted Roberts' post to his Instagram Stories and joked about how it was a mistake to support the longtime radio host.

"EVEN I MAKE TERRIBLE MISTAKES! THAT'S THE HAPS!," Heyman wrote.

Roberts, who is a lifelong wrestling fan, was hired for his first Kickoff panel appearance at Roadblock: End of The Line in December 2016. He has worked with the company in similar roles ever since.

WWE announces Paul Heyman as first 2024 Hall of Fame inductee

WWE is headed to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for WrestleMania XL weekend. The festivities will include the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center.

There had been a lot of speculation on ECW Originals possibly being honored this year as the ceremony is being held in The City of Brotherly Love, where Extreme Championship Wrestling was born.

In a major move today, the company announced former ECW boss Paul Heyman as the headline inductee for the 2024 Class. The official announcement included praise for The Wise Man and a look at his legacy.

"Heyman’s influence on sports-entertainment has become immeasurable, as his brash, in-your-face attitude has paved the way for multiple generations of managers and Superstars. With a resume that is unmatched, Heyman now takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Congratulations to Paul Heyman on becoming a WWE Hall of Famer!," they wrote.

World Wrestling Entertainment has not announced who will induct Heyman as of this writing, but stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will keep you updated.

