Charlotte Flair shares a video of her personal moment with AEW star husband on Valentine's Day

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022 and immediately captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

The Queen was on hiatus after losing an I Quit match to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She then challenged The Baddest Woman on the Planet to an impromptu match and won the SmackDown Women's Championship upon her return. Flair will now defend her title against 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, is a former WWE Superstar who is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. He had a backstage scuffle with former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara last year and hasn't appeared in Tony Khan's promotion since. The two were married on May 27th last year, coinciding with Flair's hiatus from the company.

Charlotte recently took to Twitter to share a video of the happy couple dancing on Valentine's Day.

NXT star Tiffany Stratton says Charlotte Flair inspired her

NXT star Tiffany Stratton recently praised SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

During an appearance on Real Radio Monsters, NXT star Tiffany Stratton said that The Queen was the reason she got into professional wrestling. Straton added that she saw Flair performing while flipping through the channels one day, and her mom suggested that she give wrestling a try.

"I didn't really watch it back then, but I would have to say the reason why I started wrestling was because I saw Charlotte Flair," said Stratton. "I would say [she is my favorite female wrestler]... I think it was a Friday Night SmackDown, [me and my mom] were flipping through the channels. We saw Charlotte and immediately I was like, 'oh my God, that is so cool. This jacked girl doing all these flips, she's gorgeous.' And my mom was like, 'You could literally do that. You could literally pick that up so easily, it's right up your alley.'"

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley three years ago at WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center. It will be interesting to see if Rhea can get her revenge at WrestleMania 39 Hollywood.

