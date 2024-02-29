Chelsea Green reacts to Rhea Ripley coming out in support of former rival

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently broke character on social media to support her former rival, Maxxine Dupri. Fellow superstar Chelsea Green shared her reaction to The Eradicator's bold move.

The Women's World Champion took to X to address a viral video clip showing Maxxine Dupri getting mercilessly booed following one of her recent house show matches. The 27-year-old lashed out at the fans booing the Alpha Academy member for her in-ring work. Dupri has only competed in a handful of matches in her pro wrestling career and has been working on her in-ring skills lately.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to X to share her reaction to Ripley's tweet. The former Women's Tag Team Champion agreed with The Eradicator's take.

"Couldn’t have said it any better," she wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Rhea Ripley could be 'the GOAT'

Rhea Ripley joined WWE as part of the NXT roster in 2017. The Judgment Day member has since gone on to become one of the top names on the entire roster.

During his conversation with Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked if he believed Rhea Ripley could become the greatest woman wrestler of all time.

The former World Champion answered in the affirmative while also praising the Women's World Champion for the incredible growth she has shown over the years:

"I was like, can we bring Rhea? Can I have her over there [NXT]? And that's when, again, I think she really began to get comfortable and really blossomed. To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there. Let's put it this way," he said.

The Heartbreak Kid further stated:

"It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Rhe Ripley is currently scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. Interestingly, the two superstars have locked horns only once, and it took place in 2019 in NXT. The match, however, ended in DQ.

