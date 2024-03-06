Chelsea Green sends hilarious response to WWE veteran about buying her hat

Chelsea Green has not found her place on the WrestleMania XL match card yet, but the star has the backing of the WWE Universe. Chelsea is often singled out for the entertainment she brings to the table.

Earlier today on X, Natalya reacted to Green's post about whether the latter's hats that she wears to the ring should be sold on WWE Shop. The veteran said that she would buy one if they were for sale.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion took notice of her on-screen foe's reaction and sarcastically highlighted it as breaking news. She also added that Natalya is her number-one fan and wants to be her BFF (Best Friend Forever):

"TOTAL DIVAS STAR NATALYA NEIDHART SAYS SHE WOULD BUY CHELSEA GREEN HAT!!!! SAYS SHE IS #1 CHELSEA FAN & WANTS TO BE BFFs!"

Check out Chelsea Green's X post below:

Even Natalya has not been booked for the Show of Shows in April yet. The current Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane showed up on RAW in San Antonio, Texas, Monday night. It appears Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark will be receiving a title shot after all, as The Kabuki Warriors confronted them.

The title match was announced for next week's episode of RAW, which is scheduled to emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Chelsea Green put life-altering decision on hold after getting the call from WWE

In January 2023, Chelsea Green returned to WWE by entering the women's Royal Rumble match. She has since put on impeccable performances consistently.

Wrestling legend Bully Ray and former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky praised her for utilizing the screen time she gets to the maximum, even if limited, and her sense of humor. Some fans even believe Green should win the Money in the Bank contract this year.

Chelsea, though, recently revealed that she and her real-life husband, Matt Cardona, were looking to have babies prior to getting the call from Triple H in 2022. That changed everything, as Green felt she needed to capitalize on the opportunity before settling down, as getting signed to the pro-wrestling juggernaut had always been the goal.

