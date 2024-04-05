CJ Perry turns to released WWE star for training

Former WWE star CJ Perry, also known to fans as Lana, has contacted Mandy Rose to train under her.

The two stars spent a significant portion of their careers together in WWE from 2015 to 2021. Lana's final match with the Stamford-based promotion was in 2021, when she teamed up with Naomi against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Since then, Lana has signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Meanwhile, Rose took a break from professional wrestling after her release in 2022. Despite their career paths diverging, the duo still maintains their friendship.

Mandy Rose recently shared a series of gym pictures. Lana responded to it, asking the former NXT Women's Champion to train her.

"Train me please," CJ Perry wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran believes that WWE made a mistake by letting Mandy Rose go

After a stint on the main roster, Mandy Rose made a triumphant return to NXT in 2021. She went on to have one of the most dominant reigns as the NXT Women's Champion after forming a formidable faction known as Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

However, her tenure ended in 2022 when the company released her for violating company policies. According to Matt Morgan, this was a massive mistake on WWE's part. He believes that Rose carried the show during her tenure in NXT and said that the company 'effed up.'

"Because, like, she did her part. She did everything that you're supposed to do ad nauseam because she should have been called up even more prematurely, which she eventually got called up. I was very, like, for the longest time, Glenn, how long would you say that she carried NXT? Girl or guy, I'm sorry. She carried it on her own... Mandy carried it over the guys. With respect to every guy in that division, I'm sorry, she was a more must-see talent than any guy in that division. WWE effed up majorly with her, sorry," Matt Morgan said.

It will be interesting to see if the talented star returns to professional wrestling anytime soon.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Would you like see Mandy Rose back in WWE some day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion