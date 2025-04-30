"CLICKBAIT" - Adam Pearce sends message after Nick Aldis replaced him on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce was absent from this week's WWE RAW. Filling in for him, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took over the duties for the red brand.

Pearce was away from his General Manager role on the April 28, 2025, episode of RAW due to "doctor's orders." As a result, Aldis stepped in as his replacement and made several decisions during the Monday night show. One notable announcement was the one-on-one match between Pat McAfee and Gunther at the Backlash Premium Live Event, scheduled for May 10, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.

On X/Twitter, WWE asked fans to share their comments on whether they liked Nick Aldis running the flagship show. Following a beatdown of Sami Zayn by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, under Paul Heyman's guidance, Adam Pearce quipped sarcastically about the SmackDown GM's control of RAW.

"He sure handled Heyman, Rollins, and Bron well. 🙄 CLICKBAIT."

Check out Pearce's reply below:

Adam Pearce heavily praised the former WWE Champion

For those unaware, the RAW General Manager was involved in a brief storyline with Roman Reigns back in 2021. On the orders of the Head of the Table, Pearce faced Shinsuke Nakamura on an episode of SmackDown in a Gauntlet Match.

However, interference from the OG Bloodline members led to the Scrap Iron becoming an unlikely challenger for Reigns' then-Universal Title at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, ahead of the PLE, Pearce tricked the OTC, stating he was not medically clear, and Kevin Owens would replace him at the event.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Adam Pearce put over the OTC and claimed no one can match the sheer magnitude of the former WWE Champion.

"This may come as a surprise to people who have witnessed, perhaps, some mystery that I've had with this individual. But I don't think you can deny the greatness today, nor will you in the future be able to deny the relevancy, the impact, the sheer magnitude of Roman Reigns," he said.

Only time will tell whether Adam Pearce returns to Monday Night RAW next week or if Nick Aldis continues on the red brand for a while.

