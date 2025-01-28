CM Punk calls major WWE star a clown ahead of the Royal Rumble

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 28, 2025 20:32 GMT
Punk appeared on last night
Punk appeared on last night's edition of RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk called a major WWE star a clown ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 this weekend. The PLE will air live from Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The promotion recently uploaded a new edition of WWE Playback, featuring several major stars as they watched last year's Men's Royal Rumble match. Punk promoted the video on his Instagram story and also took a shot at Drew McIntyre. He put a clown emoji over The Scottish Warrior's face, and you can check out The Second City Saint's message on his Instagram story by clicking here.

Punk takes a shot at McIntyre on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot from CM Punk's Instagram story]

Drew McIntyre confronted Paul Heyman during last night's episode of RAW and stated that he would be coming after the former AEW World Champion during the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend. Punk interrupted Cody Rhodes at the end of last night's show and claimed that he would be taking the Undisputed WWE Championship from The American Nightmare in the months ahead.

Former WWE employee picks CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble

Wrestling veteran Tommy Carlucci recently picked CM Punk to win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci claimed he was convinced Punk would win the match following his confrontation with Cody Rhodes. He added that he was looking forward to seeing how the rivalry between the two former AEW stars would play out in the weeks ahead:

"You know, after seeing that promo tonight, I'm agreeing because I initially thought Roman Reigns after getting the Ula Fala was gonna win the Royal Rumble and face Cody Rhodes and they had all this storyline behind them but I'm not gonna get into that. But after Punk and Rhodes tonight and you build on that, I would love to see that storyline really building going forward, so I'm with CM Punk," he said. [1:31:42 - 1:32:04]

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Punk tore his triceps in the Men's Royal Rumble match last year. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 46-year-old following his promo with Rhodes last night on WWE RAW.

Edited by Ken Cameron
