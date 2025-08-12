  • home icon
CM Punk claims major WWE star is "orange" after RAW

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 12, 2025 20:55 GMT
Punk appeared during last night
Punk appeared during last night's RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk claimed a major WWE star was "orange" following this week's edition of RAW. The Second City Saint will be competing in a marquee match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

LA Knight and CM Punk teamed up to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed last night on the red brand. Seth Rollins interfered to cause the match to end via disqualification. RAW interviewer Jackie Redmond took to Instagram following the show to show off her orange outfit that she wore during last night's show.

Punk reacted to Redmond's post by hilariously claiming that Bron Breakker was orange. You can check out the veteran's comment in the image below.

"Bron Breakker is orange," he wrote.
Punk took a hilarious shot at Breakker following RAW. [Image credit: Jackie Redmond on Instagram]
Punk took a hilarious shot at Breakker following RAW. [Image credit: Jackie Redmond on Instagram]

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Seth Rollins would be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris during last night's show.

Pearce also sent Rollins an intense message following RAW and suggested that he had stolen the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Former WWE writer calls out CM Punk following RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo called out CM Punk for pandering to the WWE Universe.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that a rebel doesn't pander to the audience, and claimed that he didn't buy Punk's character. Russo claimed that it was about the money for the former AEW star and noted that it was smart of him to keep his mouth shut.

"There's a lot of pandering to the crowd, and I'm sorry, a rebel doesn't pander to the crowd. Bro, when you get older, let's face it, it's about money. You're not an idiot; you only got a couple of years left, so it's the smart thing to keep your mouth shut and collect that money as long as you can. But you can't expect me to buy into this character you're portraying," said Russo.
It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins can overcome the odds and retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.

