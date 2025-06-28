CM Punk confirms WWE star will compete in his final Night of Champions match of his career

We are less than 24 hours away from the upcoming WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The hype for the show is through the roof, and why wouldn't it be? One of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of sports entertainment will wrestle for the last time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CM Punk has confirmed the same when he showed up during the Night of Champions kickoff show last night.

Ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match with John Cena, The Second City Saint reflected on his history with his long-time rival. He said that their upcoming match is a big deal for both, as it would not only be the first match of his career in Saudi Arabia, but also the last for the Cenation Leader.

"Wow! I really don't know what to say. On television. I've beaten John [Cena] six times. He's beaten me six times. This is the first time I will wrestle in Saudi Arabia. That's a big deal, and I understand that it is also a big deal that it is the last time John Cena will wrestle in Saudi Arabia [at Night of Champions].

Punk also addressed the hostile reaction that he's been getting from fans lately.

"I hear you. I hear you, Saudi Arabia. Some people cheer for me. Some people boo, some people boo John Cena, and some people cheer. I understand. We both don't care, as long as you're as passionate as you are right now, and as you're as loud as you are right now. What you give to me, I give back to you tenfold. That's a promise," Punk said. (From 40:25 to 41:16)

You can check out the full show below:

What happened between John Cena and CM Punk on WWE SmackDown?

CM Punk just took his feud with John Cena to a whole new level during the go-home episode of SmackDown before Night of Champions.

After Cena dropped a pipebomb of his own last week, Punk finally got back at his rival when he took a page out of his playbook.

The Second City Saint dressed up as Doctor of Thuganomics to give John Cena a taste of his own medicine.

The Best in the World ended his rap, saying he would dethrone the Franchise Player and walk out of Night of Champions with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

