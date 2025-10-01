CM Punk should feud with 33-year-old female star's brothers, says ex-WWE writer Vince Russo

Vince Russo isn't too happy with the state of WWE, but he pitched an idea that involves CM Punk feuding with the brothers of a 33-year-old former superstar, who could make her return.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked the former WWE writer about his thoughts on what could be ahead for AJ Lee. Russo pitched the idea of the 33-year-old Paige returning to face AJ Lee.

As for CM Punk, Russo suggested that WWE sign Paige's brothers, Zak & Roy Knight, to feud with the Second City Saint:

"I think you would bring Paige in as the heel because another wrinkle in this, too, is - bring her brothers with her, get them involved with CM Punk. It's almost like we keep saying we need blood so we can start fresh, and we can start right. Because everyone on that roster is so tarnished, there's been damage done to so many people. Look at Drew! There's so much damage that we've got to start new, we've got to massage this, and we've got to do this the right way. We've been saying it for years - 50/50 booking gets nobody over, and that's where we are."

You can watch the full video below:

Who are Paige's brothers that Vince Russo wants CM Punk to face?

Paige comes from a wrestling background, and her parents are the owners of the World Association of Wrestling (WAW). They operate out of Norwich, England, and have been doing so since the early 1990s.

This is where the former Divas Champion got her start, as did her brothers, Zak and Roy Knight. While Zak Knight has done reasonably well on the independent circuit, he didn't have the same luck as his sister when it came to getting signed to WWE.

When speaking about getting rejected by WWE, Zak Knight, known as Zak Zodiac, said:

"It’s always going to be hard, you know? Rejection… Every human being has had it. Some people handle it worse than others. The first month for me was very hard. It was a dream me and my sister always said we’d do together or not at all. So when she got picked and I didn’t, I had to say to her - ‘you need to go, you need to go’. I’d worked a long, long time to get the opportunity of a tryout and when it came it just didn’t happen." Zak Knight said. (h/t Express)

Roy Knight made his wrestling debut at the age of 13 and has been going at it for three decades now. Together, the two brothers formed a team called the UK Hooligans.

So if you were to go by Vince Russo's comments, then CM Punk would be up against two veteran superstars.

