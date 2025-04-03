CM Punk to give up WrestleMania main event spot to 6'2" WWE RAW star in scenario proposed by veteran

CM Punk is set to main event WWE WrestleMania 41 as part of a massive Triple Threat Match. However, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently suggested The Second City Saint could give up the main event spot for another RAW Superstar.

Since returning to the Stamford-based company in 2023, Punk has been vocal about his dream to headline The Show of Shows. While he missed last year's WrestleMania due to injury, he will main event this year's premium live event as he fights Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. Meanwhile, Jey Uso will not be main-eventing The Showcase of the Immortals despite winning the Men's Royal Rumble 2025. The 6'2" RAW Superstar will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo interestingly suggested that if Punk appeared on WWE television this week and gave up the main event spot for Jey Uso, it would get The Best in the World more over with the fans than he was at present.

"You know, we talk about CM Punk being a changed man and all that, great. How about CM Punk go out to the ring this week and say, 'You know what? I know it's been a dream for me to be in the main event of WrestleMania and I can't tell you how honored and how thrilled I am. But the reality of the situation is that main event belongs to somebody else.' Now, can you imagine how [much] more over CM Punk would be to give that honor to Jey Uso?" Russo said. [8:48 - 9:22]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Vince Russo commented on Jey Uso not main-eventing WWE WrestleMania 41

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo commented on WWE's decision not to have the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Gunther main event WrestleMania 41.

The former WWE head writer claimed it was a massive slight to the OG Bloodline member after his long service to the of the Stamford-based company:

"The one thing that we were talking about on Monday, Tommy [Carlucci] and I is, bro, this is such a slight to Jey Uso. Now, you know, Gunther has not been around for that long so I'm sure he's got no problem with it. But Jey has been around for a very very very long time. We know he's selling a lot of merch. We know he's really over with the people. We know he's the kinda guy who's done everything the company has asked him to do. But now these three guys are gonna jump over him and be in the main event. Bro, I think that is a massive massive slight to Jey Uso."

It seems unlikely that CM Punk will give up his dream of headlining WrestleMania after getting emotional following the announcement last Friday on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Russo's co-host, ex-WWE star Jonathan Coachman, predicted Jey Uso and Gunther would kick off Night One of The Show of Shows.

