CM Punk hilariously mocks 38-year-old following WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstar CM Punk has hilariously poked fun at a 38-year-old former champion following King and Queen of the Ring. There was a massive title match announced for next month during the show.

Triple H was interviewed backstage during the premium live event today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Chief Content Officer announced that Drew McIntyre had been medically cleared to return to the ring and would challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland next month in Glasgow, Scotland.

Following the announcement, CM Punk took to his Instagram story to take a shot at McIntyre. He photoshopped actor Steven Seagal over McIntyre's face and you can check out Punk's story by clicking here.

Screengrab of Punk poking fun at McIntyre on Instagram.

CM Punk returned to the company last November at Survivor Series 2023. However, he tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January and has not yet returned to action.

Braun Strowman reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has shared his thoughts on CM Punk's surprising return to WWE.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta last December in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters commented on Punk's return. The veteran noted that The Second City Saint was doing his job by bringing viewers to the product and will form his opinion on the 45-year-old when he meets him in person.

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and bu**s in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been in a rivalry for months on WWE RAW. Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WrestleMania XL to become champion.

It will be fascinating to see if The Scottish Warrior can get his revenge and win the title once again at the premium live event next month in his own backyard in Glasgow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback